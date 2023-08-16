Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and quality in the world of motorcycles, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. In Pakistan, Yamaha’s YBR 125G stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering a powerful, stylish, and reliable ride. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and price details of the Yamaha YBR 125G, a motorcycle that has captured the attention of riders across the country.

Stylish Design and Exterior

The Yamaha YBR 125G is an embodiment of dynamic design and sleek aesthetics. The motorcycle’s bold stance, coupled with its aggressive front headlight, exudes a sense of confidence and strength. Whether navigating through bustling city streets or exploring winding roads, the YBR 125G’s design ensures it commands attention wherever it goes.

Engine Performance and Power

At the heart of the Yamaha YBR 125G lies a robust engine that delivers a blend of power and efficiency. The motorcycle’s engine is engineered to provide an exhilarating riding experience, whether for daily commutes or adventurous rides. The YBR 125G’s performance is a testament to Yamaha’s dedication to producing motorcycles that excel in both urban and rural terrain.

Comfortable Ride and Features

Yamaha understands the importance of rider comfort, and the YBR 125G is designed with ergonomics in mind. The comfortable seating position, well-padded saddle, and easy-to-reach controls make long rides a pleasurable experience. The motorcycle’s features are designed to enhance the riding experience, ensuring that riders have everything they need at their fingertips.

Advanced Technology and Safety

Yamaha prioritizes safety by equipping the YBR 125G with advanced features that enhance rider confidence. The motorcycle’s braking system and suspension contribute to stability and control, especially on uneven surfaces. The incorporation of modern technology ensures that riders can enjoy a safe and secure ride without compromising on performance.

Fuel efficiency and economy

In a country where fuel economy is of utmost importance, the Yamaha YBR 125G delivers commendable fuel efficiency. Its economical fuel consumption ensures that riders can cover more distance on a single tank, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Yamaha YBR 125G latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125G current in Pakistan is PKR 436,000

Yamaha YBR 125G key specifications

Price PKR 436,000 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1990 x 745 x 1080 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 124 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 10.7 HP @ 7500.0 RPM Torque 10.4 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 54.0 x 54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Petrol Capacity 13L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick & Electric Start Top Speed 110 KM/H Dry Weight 113KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 145mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 3.50 – 18 Tyre at Front 3.00 – 3.00

