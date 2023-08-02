YouTube Premium and Music are now available in Pakistan

YouTube has recently launched YouTube Premium in Pakistan, providing users with an enhanced viewing experience through ad-free, offline, and background play features.

With the introduction of YouTube Music, a dedicated music streaming app, users can now access their entire YouTube music library conveniently in one place.

Subscribing to YouTube Premium offers additional benefits, such as the ability to download videos for offline viewing. The subscription also includes access to YouTube Music Premium, which allows users to save music to their local storage.

The pricing for YouTube Premium starts at Rs. 479, which includes the membership for YouTube Music Premium. For families, the Premium Family Plan is available for Rs. 899, enabling sharing of the Premium membership with up to five other members.

YouTube Music Premium is available separately for Rs. 299, with the Music Premium Family Plan priced at Rs. 479.

For eligible students, YouTube offers the Premium Student Plan for Rs. 329 and the Music Premium Student Plan for Rs. 149.

To qualify as an eligible student, one must be enrolled in a higher education institution in a location where YouTube student discounts are available and approved by the SheerID program.

To encourage new subscribers, YouTube is offering a special introductory offer of 1 month free for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium for first-time buyers.

To access the YouTube Music app, users can download it from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. With these new offerings, YouTube is aiming to enrich the entertainment experience for its users in Pakistan.