Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Oppo is introducing the Find N3 series, which includes a Flip handset with dual screens and a flexible hinge for effortless switching between portrait and landscape modes. The device will be available soon on the market.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The Find N3 Flip features a dual camera system is 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, promising a next-level photography experience.

The gadget has a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 44 W.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 328,999/-

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications

BUILD OS Android 14 OS Dimensions Unfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm) Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Gold, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 GHz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ GPU Mali-G710 MC10 DISPLAY Technology Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W wired, Reverse wired