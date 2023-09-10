AI Expert Demand Soars in Freelance Jobs Market

Freelance AI experts’ demand has surged by 250% in 2 years.

Businesses are turning to freelancers to integrate AI.

Freelancers with AI expertise are in high demand.

The freelance tech job market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rise of generative AI.

Vlad Hu, who initially started as a software engineer and later founded his software agency, has witnessed this shift firsthand. Over the past year, he has found substantial opportunities in freelance AI expert roles, particularly in chatbot implementation projects on platforms like Fiverr.

According to data from Indeed, job posts related to generative AI have seen a remarkable 250% increase from July 2021 to July 2023. LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft and a primary investor in OpenAI, has also noted a surge in member searches and posts related to AI, particularly since the public’s introduction to large language models like ChatGPT in November 2022.

Businesses are increasingly interested in integrating AI, such as ChatGPT, into their applications. They often turn to freelance experts like Hu to understand the technology and implement AI solutions. Fiverr has seen a surge in demand for AI-related video creation and AI app development expertise in recent months.

LinkedIn predicts that the demand for freelance AI experts will continue to grow, with a survey revealing that 44% of U.S. executives plan to expand their use of AI technologies in the coming year, citing expectations of increased productivity.

Dr. Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at LinkedIn, highlights the rapid adoption of AI skills among professionals globally and the growing need for talent with AI expertise to enhance productivity in organizations.

The lack of AI skills among existing industry professionals presents a significant opportunity for freelancers skilled in AI across various sectors of the economy. Currently, only a small percentage of professionals in sectors like technology, information, and media are proficient in AI.

Freelance job platform Upwork, in collaboration with OpenAI, has seen over 250 AI skills marketed by experts. These experts typically possess a strong foundation in computer science, knowledge of machine learning algorithms, programming skills (e.g., Python), or experience in data management and analysis.

Interest in AI-based courses has surged, with Udacity reporting a 33% increase over the past year. Courses on deep learning, AI programming with Python, and natural language processing are in high demand.

For those interested in entering the AI field, building a foundation in computer science and programming languages is essential. Independent learning methods like YouTube videos and AI-focused blogs are becoming increasingly popular. Proficiency in AI tools like ChatGPT is crucial, but the true value of AI lies in how it is applied to real-world problems.