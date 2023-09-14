AI fears drive Keira Knightley to copyright her face

Advertisement Keira Knightley, 38, plans to copyright her face against AI misuse.

Hollywood actors strike over AI replacing them.

Concerns: voice protection, digital face insertion by streaming giants. Keira Knightley, who is 38 years old, has unveiled her strategy to protect herself from the potential risks posed by Artificial Intelligence. She intends to secure copyright protection for her facial features, which would prevent unauthorized use of her likeness through machine learning without her consent.

“At the moment for actresses, the concern is about the voice, and they’re trying to protect the voice-over industry,” the British actress shared in support of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I don’t know where that’s at but I know that’s the negotiation. But I imagine the next step will be to copyright my face,” Knightley continued, noting the upcoming era of technology has the “potential to be catastrophic.”



“I hope governments come in and regulate it,” she added.

Earlier this year, Hollywood actors and writers collaborated in a historic “double strike,” marking the first of its kind in more than sixty years, with the goal of improving their working conditions, securing better compensation, and safeguarding against the potential threat of AI replacing them.

Earlier reports had indicated that streaming giants like Amazon, Netflix, and Apple were considering the use of AI to digitally insert actors’ faces onto stunt doubles using advanced scanning technology for upcoming projects.





