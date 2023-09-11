AI-Generated Content Can Fool Detection Tools, Says OpenAI

AI writing detectors are not reliable in distinguishing between AI-generated and human-generated content.

There is no foolproof method to consistently differentiate AI-generated text from human-written text.

AI writing detectors can be circumvented through paraphrasing.

OpenAI recently published a promotional blog post discussing the use of ChatGPT as an educational tool, offering insights for educators and suggesting prompts for its use.

In a related FAQ section, OpenAI officially acknowledges the ineffectiveness of AI writing detectors, which are commonly used to penalize students with false findings.

In response to the question “Do AI detectors work?” OpenAI stated that, in short, they do not. While some, including OpenAI, have released tools claiming to detect AI-generated content, none of them have proven reliable in distinguishing between AI-generated and human-generated content.

In a July article, ArsTechnica demonstrated that AI tools, including the popular GPTZero, do not perform well, with experts even calling them “mostly snake oil.”

The inconsistency in AI tools’ results is attributed to their reliance on unproven detection metrics. Ultimately, there is no foolproof method to consistently differentiate AI-generated text from human-written text, as detectors can be circumvented through paraphrasing.

OpenAI discontinued its AI Classifier in the same month, which was an experimental tool designed to identify AI-generated text, due to its low accuracy rate of 26%.

The FAQ also clarifies that ChatGPT itself is not capable of detecting AI-written text. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT has no knowledge of what content could be AI-generated. It may occasionally generate responses to questions like “did you write this [essay]?” or “could this have been written by AI?” These responses are random and have no factual basis.

