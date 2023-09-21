17 authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement.

OpenAI denies the allegations, claiming fair use.

The lawsuit could have a significant impact on the future of AI.

A group of 17 authors, including John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, and George R.R. Martin, have sued OpenAI, the creator of the AI language model ChatGPT, for copyright infringement.

The authors allege that ChatGPT was trained on their copyrighted works without their permission.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday in federal court in New York, claims that ChatGPT is a “massive commercial enterprise” that is reliant upon “systematic theft on a mass scale.” The authors cite specific examples of how ChatGPT has generated text that is infringing upon their copyrights, such as one instance where ChatGPT generated a detailed outline for a prequel to Game of Thrones.

OpenAI has denied the allegations, claiming that its use of training data scraped from the internet qualifies as fair use under US copyright law. However, the authors argue that fair use does not apply in this case because ChatGPT is being used to generate new works of literature for commercial purposes.

The lawsuit is the latest in a growing wave of legal challenges to AI companies over their use of copyrighted material. Earlier this month, a handful of authors sued OpenAI in San Francisco for similar copyright infringement claims. And in August, OpenAI asked a federal judge to dismiss two similar lawsuits.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have a significant impact on the future of AI and copyright law. If the authors are successful, it could make it more difficult for AI companies to train their models on copyrighted data. This could in turn slow down the development of AI technologies.

However, if OpenAI is successful, it could set a precedent for other AI companies to use copyrighted material in their models without permission. This could have a negative impact on the rights of authors and other copyright holders.

The case is still in its early stages, and it is unclear how long it will take to resolve. However, it is sure to be closely watched by the AI and copyright communities.

