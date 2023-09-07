AI Market Set to Skyrocket, Says Nvidia – $600B on the Horizon

Advertisement

American hardware manufacturer Nvidia has been capitalizing on the AI craze ever since the rise in popularity of ChatGPT.

The company has seen remarkable profits this year by selling GPUs that power generative AI models. Now, Nvidia anticipates that the AI industry will surpass the $600 billion milestone.

This projection comes from Manuvir Das, Nvidia’s Head of Enterprise Computing, who disclosed the company’s AI industry forecast during a presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Tech Conference.

Das envisions substantial, exponential growth for Nvidia, driven by the escalating competition among tech giants in the field of generative AI.

According to Das, the chip segment within the AI industry may potentially reach a valuation of up to $300 billion in the future.

Additionally, the applications in GenAI and the omniverse enterprise could contribute another $300 billion to this valuation.

He further emphasized that despite the recent significant growth in the AI industry, there are still vast opportunities on the horizon.