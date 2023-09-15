AI Music: The Next Big Thing in the Music Industry?

AI-generated music is a disruptive technology that is challenging the traditional music industry.

Musixy is a new platform that aims to be a one-stop-shop for AI-generated music.

The founder of Musixy believes that AI-generated music should be eligible for Grammy recognition.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative industries, particularly the music sector, has sparked debate surrounding its impact on intellectual property rights.

Major players like artists, record labels, and streaming platforms are grappling with the implications of AI-generated music.

Recently, Musixy, a pioneering platform, was launched on September 14th. It aims to be a one-stop-shop for AI-generated music, positioning itself as the “Spotify for AI hit songs.” The platform seeks to provide a haven for AI-generated music that has faced bans on other platforms. This move comes in response to increased scrutiny by major streaming platforms like Spotify, prompted by Universal Music Group’s call for stricter enforcement of copyrighted AI tracks.

Can Ansay, the founder and CEO of Musixy, believes that traditional music industry giants are panicking, reminiscent of the Napster era when they feared revenue losses due to disruptive technology. Unlike the past, AI’s revolution is entirely legal and poses a significant threat to record companies, as it enables efficient and cost-effective music production.

Ansay points out that AI empowers talented producers to create and monetize hit songs with the voices of famous artists in any language. Musixy focuses on generating new and cover songs using AI-generated vocals of renowned artists.

One notable example is Musixy’s collaboration with Ghostwriter, which produced a viral song featuring AI-generated vocal tracks imitating artists Drake and the Weeknd. This song generated Grammy buzz initially, although it was later clarified that it wasn’t eligible for nomination and was removed from commercial streaming platforms due to unauthorized use of vocal likenesses.

Ansay argues that if Musixy is recognized as a legitimate streaming platform by the Recording Academy, AI-assisted songs could be eligible for Grammy recognition, especially those that use famous singers’ vocal likenesses without permission from artists or labels.

He also addresses the issue of vocal likeness, stating that it’s not legally protectable and suggests labeling AI vocal tracks as “unofficial” to prevent confusion.

Notably, Google and Universal Music Group have been reportedly negotiating a tool that would enable legal AI tracks using artists’ likenesses.

When asked whether AI-generated music should compete directly with non-AI-generated music for awards and recognition, Ansay suggests two potential approaches. One is to distinguish the specific tasks AI performs in music production under Grammy rules. Alternatively, a new award category like “AI Song of the Year” could be created to recognize excellence in this emerging field. Ansay argues that the Grammys’ mission includes recognizing excellence in science, making a case for AI’s inclusion in the music industry’s highest honors.

