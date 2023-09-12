AI Powers Cloud Production with Grabyo and Magnifi Partnership

Magnifi’s auto-highlights + Grabyo’s live editing = Seamless sports clip production.

Faster capture, edit, and share for live sports highlights.

Sports broadcasting innovation: Efficiency & creativity boosted.

Grabyo and Magnifi have joined forces in an exciting partnership to revolutionize cloud production by incorporating AI-driven highlights and clipping features.

By combining Magnifi’s automated highlights software with Grabyo’s live clipping, editing, and publishing platform, they aim to streamline the process of capturing, editing, and sharing highlight clips from live sports broadcasts. Importantly, this collaboration seeks to maintain a human touch within the process.

This strategic move follows Magnifi’s recent integration of ChatGPT into their standalone automated highlights platform, a development that empowers users to simply type in their desired highlights and have the system generate the content for them.

This synergy between Grabyo and Magnifi promises to usher in a new era of efficiency and creativity in sports broadcasting, offering viewers and content creators a dynamic and engaging experience.

Grabyo CEO Gareth Capon said: “While clipping automation has been a key development in sports coverage, we have always felt that a human-centred approach made the content more personalised and enhanced the content quality. Automated workflows bring efficiency and scale to video workflows, but when it comes to the nuances of storytelling within sport, editors are currently needed to create content that resonates with audiences. We are excited to bring this solution to market with the best of both worlds, to empower sports broadcasters, federations and teams to offer an unparalleled level of audience engagement with more quality content than ever before.”

Vinayak Srivastava, CEO of Magnifi, added: “One of the most valuable benefits of AI for sports right holders is its ability to deliver high-impact content at scale. We are excited about this partnership as it empowers sports rights holders to create viewer centric content which has a direct impact on their ROI. AI-powered solutions empower broadcasters to create new monetisation opportunities in real-time, and we believe this partnership will be the key to achieving higher fan engagement across all channels.”

