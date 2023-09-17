AI Race Could End in Tragedy, Warns Tristan Harris

Advertisement Harris, Musk, and Zuckerberg highlight AI’s threat without oversight.

Harris urges extensive AI regulation; forum lacks specifics.

Tech leaders unite for AI regulation’s ethical development. Advertisement Artificial intelligence, according to technology ethicist Tristan Harris, has the potential to become a significant threat to humanity if its development continues without appropriate oversight. Harris made this statement during the Senate’s first AI Insight Forum, where prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Liz Shuler, Randi Weingarten, and experts like Harris discussed their views on the direction AI is taking and how we should best ready ourselves for its future impact. Advertisement

“When Senator Schumer asked everyone, ‘Does the government need to get involved to regulate AI?’ Every single person including all the CEOs, Elon, Zuckerberg etc, raise their hand to say yes,” Harris said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think that was an unprecedented and important step forward, not because I’m excited about government regulation, because I’m excited about having a future that’s safe. Because if we don’t have something that mitigates this race between AI companies, it will end in tragedy.”

He unequivocally affirmed that it represents a danger to humanity.

Harris rejected the notion that the future of AI is uncertain and that worries about inhibiting innovation should deter discussions about regulation.

“We can predict the future, because we know where that race is going, which is, it’s not a race to cure cancer and to solve climate change and to invent materials that help us do things, it’s a race to just release these new capabilities. Last year, you couldn’t take three seconds of someone’s voice and then speak in their voice to your bank or to your grandma. Now you can,” Harris said.

“Why are we releasing these things? Because as soon as one person releases those capabilities, the other companies also have to release more capabilities. So it’s the race to release, which is the race to just drive risks in society.

Advertisement

“And the reason that I’m so confident that the current path — unless something changes — is going to end so badly, is because there’s so many risks that come from racing to just release as fast as possible.”

Advertisement The tech expert expressed optimism about the unity among Wednesday’s forum participants in recognizing the necessity of regulation. However, he noted that they hadn’t delved deeply into the specifics of how to approach this regulation. Advertisement

“I think that what is required is unprecedented for this Congress and for human history,” Harris said.

“This is an unprecedented technology, which will require an unprecedented response, it’s not going to be as simple as passing a law.”

Advertisement

He added, “We didn’t talk about specific regulatory agencies. Elon, surprisingly, did speak to the fact that . . . 99.99% of the time, he’s very happy that the FAA exists. And he’s happy that FDA exists, even though the FDA has problems. It’s good to live in a world where you have some kind of referee that’s trying to govern an otherwise very crazy race with a very dangerous technology.”

Also Read Slack CEO Insists Platform Will Excel in AI Race Lidiane Jones sees AI changing Slack's language responses. Slack relies on third-party...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world