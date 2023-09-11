AI Revolutionizes Tech Industry, Builds Software at Fraction of Cost

ChatGPT AI bots autonomously ran a software company.

They developed software for ChatDev in <7 mins at <$1 cost.

Demonstrates AI’s potential for industry productivity.

Artificial intelligence chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT have demonstrated the ability to efficiently manage a software company with minimal human intervention, according to a recent study.

Building on previous research where AI agents powered by large language models ran a virtual town independently, this study involved a collaboration between researchers from Brown University and Chinese universities.

In the experiment, AI bots based on ChatGPT’s 3.5 model were tasked with completing the entire software development process for a hypothetical company called ChatDev. Following the sequential waterfall model of software development (designing, coding, testing, and documenting), the AI bots were assigned specific roles with defined tasks, communication protocols, termination criteria, and constraints.

For instance, the “CEO” and “CTO” of ChatDev worked on the “designing” stage, while the “programmer” and “art designer” operated in the “coding” stage. The AI bots communicated and collaborated with minimal human input to perform tasks such as selecting a programming language and identifying code errors.

The researchers conducted various software scenarios, analyzing how long it took ChatDev to complete each type of software and its associated cost. In one scenario, ChatDev was instructed to design a basic Gomoku game, a strategy board game. The AI-powered company completed the entire software development process for 70 tasks in under seven minutes, costing less than one dollar on average. Approximately 86.66% of the generated software systems were executed flawlessly, thanks to the AI’s memory and self-reflection capabilities.

While the study highlighted the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of automated software development driven by ChatGPT, it also acknowledged limitations, including potential errors and biases in language models. Nevertheless, the researchers believe these findings could benefit junior programmers and engineers in the real world.

The study underscores how powerful generative AI technologies like ChatGPT can enhance productivity across various industries. Coders, in particular, have found value in such tools for personal and professional tasks, including program development and apartment hunting. As AI continues to evolve, its potential to streamline and improve various job functions becomes increasingly evident.

