AI to Transform Oil and Gas Industry with $18.94 Billion Market by 2032

The market is projected to grow from USD 5.13 billion in 2022 to USD 14.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.96%.

North America is expected to lead the market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Hardware is expected to dominate the market, followed by production planning and the downstream sector.

The global AI in oil and gas market, which was valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2022, is projected to soar to USD 14.59 billion by 2030, according to reports

This represents a significant growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96% between 2023 and 2032.

AI in the oil and gas sector involves the application of advanced computer algorithms to optimize various aspects of the industry, from exploration to distribution. It aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and mitigate environmental risks.

Key Regional Insights:

North America is expected to lead the market, driven by the region’s robust oil and gas production. AI is used to analyze data for exploration and reservoir management, helping predict hydrocarbon reserves more accurately.

India, in particular, is identified as a key market for AI adoption in oil and gas, given its energy needs and significant impact on economic decision-making.

Key Market Segments:

Hardware is expected to dominate the market, with specialized hardware components crucial for processing vast amounts of data efficiently.

The downstream sector, including refining and distribution, is expected to significantly benefit from AI, improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Market Dynamics:

The reduction in oil prices has driven the demand for AI in the oil and gas sector, focusing on operational optimization and cost reduction.

AI presents opportunities for quality assurance, enhancing processes from exploration to oil and gas processing.

Environmental and safety enhancement is another challenge AI can address by monitoring emissions and improving safety protocols.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, ADNOC and UNIST formed a strategic alliance to pioneer decarbonization optimization in the oil and gas industry using artificial intelligence.

Market Segmentation:

Components: Software, Hardware, Services

Applications: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

The global AI in oil and gas market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in technology and the industry’s need for optimization and cost reduction.

