Amazon AI helps sellers write better product descriptions

Amazon has revealed its latest use of AI technology, which involves assisting sellers in creating product descriptions.

This new feature employs a large language model that generates product descriptions, including titles, item specifics, and bullet points, based on a few input words from Amazon sellers. Sellers can either edit the generated descriptions or submit them directly to Amazon’s catalog. During testing, the majority of sellers have opted to use AI-generated product descriptions.

This move follows Amazon’s previous announcement in August about utilizing AI to summarize product reviews written by verified buyers. Initially tested with select U.S. mobile customers, this feature is set to become available to a wider customer base in the coming months.

Beyond expediting the process of writing product descriptions for sellers, Amazon’s use of AI aims to enhance the precision of these descriptions, ultimately making it easier for customers to find products. The company unveiled this new generative AI capability at Accelerate 2023, its annual seller conference.

Robert Tekiela, Vice President of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems, highlighted the potential of their generative AI models, stating that they can significantly enhance product knowledge by learning from diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning.

It’s worth noting that Amazon is not the only major e-commerce platform incorporating AI into its product description process. This month, eBay introduced its “magical listing” tool, which employs AI to help sellers extract product details from images and generate product descriptions.

