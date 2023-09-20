Amazon Alexa Gets a Generative AI Boost

Natural Conversations: Alexa reads body language.

Amazon today announced that it will soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices.

The new model, which is specifically optimized for voice, is designed to deliver more conversational experiences, enable new smart home capabilities, and give Alexa a bigger and more opinionated personality.

“Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love — like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment,” said Dave Limp, SVP of devices and services at Amazon, in a press event at the company’s HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Limp said that the new model will be able to take into account body language as well as a person’s eye contact and gestures to deliver more natural and engaging conversations. It will also be able to interact with APIs to enable new smart home capabilities, such as turning on the lights when you enter a room or adjusting the thermostat based on your preferences.

In addition, the new model will give Alexa a bigger and more opinionated personality. This means that Alexa will be able to express things like affirmation, excitement, laughter, and surprise in its responses. It will also be able to adjust to a person’s natural pauses and hesitation to deliver an ostensibly more free-flowing conversation.

“The capabilities … deliver unique experiences based on the preferences that you’ve shared, the services that you’ve interacted with and the information about the environment in and around your home,” Limp said. “This [new model] will allow you to surface personal reminders. For example, it can help you with recently-played music, or even come up with recipe recommendations based on your grocery purchases.”

During a demo at the press event, Limp asked an Alexa device connected to the new generative AI model “What’s your favorite sports team?” After a brief hiccup with the event Wi-Fi, Alexa responded to that and follow-up questions about Seahawks stats and game times — even after Limp paused to address the audience and then returned to the conversation with Alexa.

Limp didn’t cover it during the demo. But the new generative AI model can also adjust its tone and response to express things like affirmation, excitement, laughter and surprise, Amazon says — adjusting to a person’s natural pauses and hesitation to deliver an ostensibly more free-flowing conversation.

It’s worth noting Alexa could do this before — at least to a degree. But there’s now more nuance to the assistant’s reactions… supposedly. We’ll have to put it to the test.

The new generative AI model will be available to customers in the U.S. soon through a free preview on Echo devices they already own.

Implications of the New Generative AI Model

The new generative AI model for Alexa has the potential to significantly improve the user experience of Amazon’s Echo devices. By enabling more conversational experiences, enabling new smart home capabilities, and giving Alexa a bigger and more opinionated personality, the new model could make Alexa more useful, engaging, and enjoyable to use.

Here are some specific examples of how the new model could improve the user experience:

Alexa could have more natural and engaging conversations with users, taking into account body language, eye contact, and gestures.

Alexa could be used to control smart home devices in new and innovative ways. For example, Alexa could automatically turn on the lights when you enter a room or adjust the thermostat based on your preferences.

Alexa could provide more personalized recommendations and assistance to users. For example, Alexa could recommend recipes based on your grocery purchases or remind you of upcoming appointments.

Alexa could be more fun and entertaining to use. For example, Alexa could tell jokes, play games, or even have conversations about your favorite sports teams.

Overall, the new generative AI model for Alexa has the potential to make Amazon’s Echo devices more useful, engaging, and enjoyable to use.

