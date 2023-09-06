Android 14 may release alongside Google Pixel 8: Rumours

Google’s Android 14 has been generating quite the buzz in the tech world, with many eagerly awaiting its stable release. Initially, Google had hinted at an August launch, following the pattern of previous releases.

However, the timeline shifted as additional beta versions were introduced, pushing the expected release to September.

Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month. This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today. Advertisement OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14… pic.twitter.com/I137j0F0x5 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 5, 2023

Recent rumours now suggest that the Android 14 stable release may be further delayed until October 4th. Coincidentally, this date aligns with Google’s scheduled hardware announcement event, where they are expected to unveil the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.

This departure from Google’s usual practice of launching new software ahead of hardware releases has raised eyebrows in the tech community.

The reason for this delay remains unclear, but signs of trouble emerged when Google hastily released an unexpected fifth beta version. It appears that the underlying issues have not yet been fully addressed or resolved.

Interestingly, Google’s smartphone partners, like OnePlus, had also anticipated the Android 14 release on Labor Day, with some even announcing their plans for Android 14 stable releases later this month. The delay puts these promises into question.

It’s important to note that this information is based on rumours, and Google still has the opportunity to surprise everyone by releasing Android 14 before October 4th. The tech world will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds.