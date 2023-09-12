Apple extends its 5G modem contract with Qualcomm

Apple renewed its modem deal with Qualcomm.

Apple’s 2025 self-developed 5G modem plan is delayed.

Apple seeks greater self-reliance through in-house technology and components.

Apple has extended its modem agreement with Qualcomm for another three years, contrary to previous reports indicating Apple’s move towards developing its own 5G modems.

Apple 5G Modem Delayed

As background, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously disclosed that Apple intended to transition to its own 5G modems by 2025. However, recent report indicates that Apple’s proprietary modem isn’t yet prepared for use in iPhones. Apple had acquired Intel’s modem unit in the past and has been developing its own 5G modem to reduce reliance on Qualcomm‘s hardware.

The analyst previously mentioned that the iPhone SE 4th Gen would be the first to use the new modem, expected in early 2025. However, it now appears that Apple will continue relying on Qualcomm until 2026. Qualcomm has been Apple’s exclusive 5G modem supplier since the iPhone.

In recent years, Apple has been striving for increased self-reliance by developing its own technology and components to lessen its reliance on external suppliers. Currently, Qualcomm dominates the market for 5G modems, providing the most advanced options for mobile devices. Even top smartphone brands like Samsung use Qualcomm’s modems for wireless connectivity.

