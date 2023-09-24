Advertisement
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone renowned for its impressive performance and photography capabilities.

It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional speed and efficiency, handling multitasking and demanding apps effortlessly.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a versatile triple-camera system, including 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses. It excels in low-light photography and offers features like Night mode and Deep Fusion for stunning photos. The front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera supports Face ID for secure authentication.

With iOS 13, users enjoy a seamless and feature-rich experience, including Dark Mode and enhanced privacy controls. The phone offers robust battery life and is water-resistant. It’s available in various storage capacities to suit individual needs.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 226,599/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions157.5 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight226 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Featuresoleophobic coating, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
Featuresphase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
FrontDual 12 MP + TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
Talktimeup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

