Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Infinix Note 10 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide a...
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone renowned for its impressive performance and photography capabilities.
It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional speed and efficiency, handling multitasking and demanding apps effortlessly.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a versatile triple-camera system, including 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses. It excels in low-light photography and offers features like Night mode and Deep Fusion for stunning photos. The front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera supports Face ID for secure authentication.
With iOS 13, users enjoy a seamless and feature-rich experience, including Dark Mode and enhanced privacy controls. The phone offers robust battery life and is water-resistant. It’s available in various storage capacities to suit individual needs.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 226,599/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|226 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|oleophobic coating, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP + TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 20 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.