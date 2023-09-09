Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

PTA taxes for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan in September 2023
Apple's high-end devices have established a global dominance. The tech giant has...
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of a smartphone, offering top-tier performance and cutting-edge features.
It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering vivid colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly immersive viewing experience.
Under the hood, it’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient multitasking. The device excels in photography with its triple-camera system, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens. It supports ProRAW and ProRes video recording, allowing for professional-level photo and video capabilities.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 5G connectivity, Face ID for security, and impressive battery life. With its premium design, robust performance, and advanced camera capabilities, it’s a top choice for users seeking the best of what the iPhone lineup has to offer.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|(HDR + photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
|– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
