Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of a smartphone.
  • It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.
  • The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 5G connectivity.
Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of a smartphone, offering top-tier performance and cutting-edge features.

It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering vivid colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient multitasking. The device excels in photography with its triple-camera system, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens. It supports ProRAW and ProRes video recording, allowing for professional-level photo and video capabilities.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 5G connectivity, Face ID for security, and impressive battery life. With its premium design, robust performance, and advanced camera capabilities, it’s a top choice for users seeking the best of what the iPhone lineup has to offer.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

PTA taxes for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan in September 2023
PTA taxes for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan in September 2023

Apple's high-end devices have established a global dominance. The tech giant has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story