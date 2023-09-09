Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of a smartphone.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of a smartphone, offering top-tier performance and cutting-edge features.

It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering vivid colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient multitasking. The device excels in photography with its triple-camera system, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens. It supports ProRAW and ProRes video recording, allowing for professional-level photo and video capabilities.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 5G connectivity, Face ID for security, and impressive battery life. With its premium design, robust performance, and advanced camera capabilities, it’s a top choice for users seeking the best of what the iPhone lineup has to offer.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite , Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features (HDR + photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame , Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh – Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

