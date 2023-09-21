Apple iPhone 14 latest PTA Tax in Pakistan September 2023

Apple iPhones are becoming increasingly popular around the world, especially among young people.

Apple iPhones have become a fashion statement for people from all walks of life.

The taxes applied vary based on the specific iPhone model and its specifications during import.

Around the world, more and more people, particularly youth, are choosing iPhones over Android smartphones, contributing to the tech giant’s growing dominance in the global market.

Apple launched four unique iPhone 14 models last year, and now anticipation is building for the upcoming iPhone 15, set to be unveiled next month. The iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro Max have gained attention for their potent chipsets. Featuring the A16 chip in the Pro models, the iPhone 14 boasts impressive features, including a large screen and top-notch camera capabilities.

The demand for gadgets has surged, and high-end devices like Apple iPhones have become a fashion statement. From the salaried class to businessmen, content creators to entrepreneurs, Apple phones are now the standard choice for people from all walks of life.

The popularity of Apple devices has driven up their prices, and they have been subjected to significant taxation as part of new government reforms.

The Pakistani government has implemented various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The specific taxes levied depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone being imported.

PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) has also introduced updated tax values for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max models.

Apple iPhone 14 series Tax PTA 2023

Models Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 14 Rs125,751 Rs131,126 iPhone 14 PLUS Rs125,751 Rs131,126 iPhone 14 Pro Rs127,000 Rs145,801 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs127,068 Rs152,242

