Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest addition to Apple’s iconic smartphone lineup. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a smoother and more responsive user experience.
Powered by the advanced A16 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring swift multitasking and efficient app handling.
The iPhone 14 boasts an impressive dual-camera system, featuring a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, which captures stunning photos and 4K videos with Dolby Vision HDR. The device also supports 5G connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.
With its sleek and durable design, Face ID for secure authentication, and the latest iOS updates, the iPhone 14 continues to set the standard for premium smartphones, making it an excellent choice for Apple enthusiasts and tech-savvy users.
The Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 384,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM,NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3279 mAh, (12.68 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
