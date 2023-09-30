Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest addition to Apple’s iconic smartphone lineup. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a smoother and more responsive user experience.

Powered by the advanced A16 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring swift multitasking and efficient app handling.

The iPhone 14 boasts an impressive dual-camera system, featuring a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, which captures stunning photos and 4K videos with Dolby Vision HDR. The device also supports 5G connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.

With its sleek and durable design, Face ID for secure authentication, and the latest iOS updates, the iPhone 14 continues to set the standard for premium smartphones, making it an excellent choice for Apple enthusiasts and tech-savvy users.

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 384,999/-

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM,NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3279 mAh, (12.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

