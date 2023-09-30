Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest addition to Apple’s iconic smartphone lineup. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a smoother and more responsive user experience.

Powered by the advanced A16 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring swift multitasking and efficient app handling.

The iPhone 14 boasts an impressive dual-camera system, featuring a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, which captures stunning photos and 4K videos with Dolby Vision HDR. The device also supports 5G connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.

With its sleek and durable design, Face ID for secure authentication, and the latest iOS updates, the iPhone 14 continues to set the standard for premium smartphones, making it an excellent choice for Apple enthusiasts and tech-savvy users.

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 384,999/-

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight , Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM ,NVMe Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3279 mAh, (12.68 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

