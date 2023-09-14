Apple iPhone 15 launched in these eye-catching colors

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
During Apple‘s yearly September event, they unveiled the iPhone 15, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The iPhone 15 offers a vibrant color palette, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max provide four textured titanium selections: black, white, blue, and natural. Preorders begin on Friday, Sept. 15, and they will be in stores on the 22nd.
Apple introduced a distinctive feature in the iPhone 15 by incorporating colors into a single piece of robust color-infused glass, marking a smartphone industry first.
They accomplish this by utilizing metallic ions to regulate color saturation in the glass back. The iPhone 15 models sport a matte finish, while the 15 Pro and Pro Max versions in titanium also feature a textured matte finish.
