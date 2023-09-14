Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 launched in these eye-catching colors

Apple iPhone 15 launched in these eye-catching colors

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 launched in these eye-catching colors

Apple iPhone 15 launched in these eye-catching colors

Advertisement
  • Apple introduced the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at their yearly September event.
  • The iPhone 15 comes in vibrant colors like pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
  • This is achieved by using metallic ions to control color saturation in the glass back.
Advertisement

During Apple‘s yearly September event, they unveiled the iPhone 15, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The iPhone 15 offers a vibrant color palette, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max provide four textured titanium selections: black, white, blue, and natural. Preorders begin on Friday, Sept. 15, and they will be in stores on the 22nd.

Apple introduced a distinctive feature in the iPhone 15 by incorporating colors into a single piece of robust color-infused glass, marking a smartphone industry first.

They accomplish this by utilizing metallic ions to regulate color saturation in the glass back. The iPhone 15 models sport a matte finish, while the 15 Pro and Pro Max versions in titanium also feature a textured matte finish.

Also Read

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y51 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story