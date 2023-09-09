Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Price Revealed Before Launch

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro price may be lower than expected amid global economic challenges.

The iPhone 15 Pro will have a 6.1-inch OLED display and a triple rear camera setup.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro might have a lower price than anticipated despite the global economic challenges. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be $100 more expensive this time, as per a recent TrendForce report.

The report delivers both good and bad news. The good news is that the iPhone 15 Pro will remain at its previous starting price of $999 in the US, avoiding the rumored price hike. On the flip side, the new Pro Max model is expected to cost $1199 this year, which is $100 more than before, according to TrendForce’s report.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and the A17 Bionic chip manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. It could also include a titanium frame and an enhanced camera system, although specifics are still unknown. In terms of specifications, it’s expected to have 8 GB of RAM and storage options of up to 1 TB.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Pro Max variant will feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED screen, and there are speculations that it might be named the iPhone 15 Ultra this time. It will sport four cameras instead of three, but it will share the same A17 Bionic chip as the smaller model. Additionally, it will come with 8 GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 1 TB, an increase from the 6 GB of RAM found in the current-generation iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has officially scheduled a launch event for its upcoming iPhone 15 series on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT, equivalent to 10 p.m. PKT.

