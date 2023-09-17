Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has an A17 Pro (3 nm) chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone from the iPhone 15 series, and the device was recently launched globally in both online and offline markets.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with Apple’s own A17 Pro (3 nm) powerful hexa-core chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz display with HDR10 support, and a UHD resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels. This premium display is protected with ceramic shield glass.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. It takes a massive amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 12 megapixels. Both cameras work great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone comes in four awesome colors: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. A 4852 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 499,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 17 Dimensions 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 221 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE-A 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2x + 4x) Chipset Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) GPU Apple GPU (6-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh – Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min ( advertised ), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)

