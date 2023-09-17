Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023
  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has an A17 Pro (3 nm) chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone from the iPhone 15 series, and the device was recently launched globally in both online and offline markets.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with Apple’s own A17 Pro (3 nm) powerful hexa-core chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz display with HDR10 support, and a UHD resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels. This premium display is protected with ceramic shield glass.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. It takes a massive amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 12 megapixels. Both cameras work great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone comes in four awesome colors: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. A 4852 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 499,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 17
Dimensions159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight221 g
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE-A
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2x + 4x)
ChipsetApple A17 Pro (3 nm)
GPUApple GPU (6-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionCeramic Shield glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh
– Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

