Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone from the iPhone 15 series, and the device was recently launched globally in both online and offline markets.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with Apple’s own A17 Pro (3 nm) powerful hexa-core chipset.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz display with HDR10 support, and a UHD resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels. This premium display is protected with ceramic shield glass.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. It takes a massive amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 12 megapixels. Both cameras work great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone comes in four awesome colors: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. A 4852 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 499,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 17
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|221 g
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE-A
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x + 4x)
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh
|– Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
