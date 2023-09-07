Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados in Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, the latest addition to Apple’s illustrious lineup of smartphones. While the official release date and pricing details are yet to be confirmed, there are several key specifications that have generated buzz among potential buyers.
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a sleek and premium design, and it will likely come with a ceramic back panel and a stainless steel frame. The display is rumored to be a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR panel, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.
Apple‘s A16 Bionic chip is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 Pro, providing lightning-fast performance and energy efficiency. This chipset is expected to be a significant upgrade, enhancing the device’s capabilities for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features.
The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to sport an advanced camera system. Reports suggest a triple-lens setup, including a primary wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens.
The battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be impressive. With all-day battery life, users can expect their device to last through demanding tasks and extended usage.
The iPhone 15 Pro is set to offer 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download and upload speeds. This will enable seamless streaming, quicker app downloads, and improved overall internet performance.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 474,000.
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|230 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
