Edition: English
Edition: English

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has an A16 Bionic chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados in Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, the latest addition to Apple’s illustrious lineup of smartphones. While the official release date and pricing details are yet to be confirmed, there are several key specifications that have generated buzz among potential buyers.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a sleek and premium design, and it will likely come with a ceramic back panel and a stainless steel frame. The display is rumored to be a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR panel, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Apple‘s A16 Bionic chip is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 Pro, providing lightning-fast performance and energy efficiency. This chipset is expected to be a significant upgrade, enhancing the device’s capabilities for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features.

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to sport an advanced camera system. Reports suggest a triple-lens setup, including a primary wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens.

The battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be impressive. With all-day battery life, users can expect their device to last through demanding tasks and extended usage.

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to offer 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download and upload speeds. This will enable seamless streaming, quicker app downloads, and improved overall internet performance.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 474,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

BUILDOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight230 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

