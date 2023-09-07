The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has an A16 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados in Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, the latest addition to Apple’s illustrious lineup of smartphones. While the official release date and pricing details are yet to be confirmed, there are several key specifications that have generated buzz among potential buyers.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a sleek and premium design, and it will likely come with a ceramic back panel and a stainless steel frame. The display is rumored to be a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR panel, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Apple‘s A16 Bionic chip is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 Pro, providing lightning-fast performance and energy efficiency. This chipset is expected to be a significant upgrade, enhancing the device’s capabilities for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features.

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to sport an advanced camera system. Reports suggest a triple-lens setup, including a primary wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens.

The battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be impressive. With all-day battery life, users can expect their device to last through demanding tasks and extended usage.

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to offer 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download and upload speeds. This will enable seamless streaming, quicker app downloads, and improved overall internet performance.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 474,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 230 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh

