Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has a stunning display.

The smartphone will have an A16 Bionic chipset.

The device will have a 4300 mAh fast-charging battery.

The Apple iPhone has been a symbol of innovation and luxury in the smartphone industry for over a decade. With each new iteration, Apple pushes the boundaries of technology, design, and performance. In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones,

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a stunning OLED Super Retina XDR display with improved brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. With a high refresh rate.

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be powered by Apple’s most advanced chipset yet. Apple consistently raises the bar in terms of processor performance, ensuring that their devices remain at the top of the performance charts.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro would be a great device in terms of cameras. Rumors suggest a multi-lens camera system with advanced computational photography features. With improved low-light performance, enhanced zoom capabilities, and AI-driven photography features.

Apple is expected to further improve battery life through optimized software and energy-efficient hardware. This means you can use your device for longer periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 474,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~416 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP+ T0F, LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”