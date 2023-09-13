Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Articles
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has a stunning display.
  • The smartphone will have an A16 Bionic chipset.
  • The device will have a 4300 mAh fast-charging battery.
The Apple iPhone has been a symbol of innovation and luxury in the smartphone industry for over a decade. With each new iteration, Apple pushes the boundaries of technology, design, and performance. In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones,

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a stunning OLED Super Retina XDR display with improved brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. With a high refresh rate.

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be powered by Apple’s most advanced chipset yet. Apple consistently raises the bar in terms of processor performance, ensuring that their devices remain at the top of the performance charts.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro would be a great device in terms of cameras. Rumors suggest a multi-lens camera system with advanced computational photography features. With improved low-light performance, enhanced zoom capabilities, and AI-driven photography features.

Apple is expected to further improve battery life through optimized software and energy-efficient hardware. This means you can use your device for longer periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 474,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~416 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP+ T0F, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

