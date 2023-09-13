Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023
The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...
The Apple iPhone has been a symbol of innovation and luxury in the smartphone industry for over a decade. With each new iteration, Apple pushes the boundaries of technology, design, and performance. In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones,
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a stunning OLED Super Retina XDR display with improved brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. With a high refresh rate.
The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be powered by Apple’s most advanced chipset yet. Apple consistently raises the bar in terms of processor performance, ensuring that their devices remain at the top of the performance charts.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro would be a great device in terms of cameras. Rumors suggest a multi-lens camera system with advanced computational photography features. With improved low-light performance, enhanced zoom capabilities, and AI-driven photography features.
Apple is expected to further improve battery life through optimized software and energy-efficient hardware. This means you can use your device for longer periods without worrying about constantly recharging.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 474,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~416 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP+ T0F, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.