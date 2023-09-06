Apple iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12

Apple has officially announced a special event for Tuesday, September 12th, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The theme for this event is “Wonderlust,” which creatively plays on the word “wanderlust” to indicate a profound longing for extraordinary encounters.

The Apple iPhone 15 Series will be unveiled at this presentation, and expectations are high. There are numerous models available, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There have also been rumours about Apple’s plans to enhance its AirPods line, possibly providing them with USB-C connectivity.

Furthermore, the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are scheduled to be unveiled at the event.

All four next iPhones will have USB-C connections to comply with a recent EU requirement. Notably, rumours are emerging that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first Apple gadget to include a periscope zoom camera.

The Pro models are set to ditch the conventional stainless steel frames in favour of titanium frames.

A noteworthy change across the series is the replacement of the mute switch with a programmable “Action button.”

Furthermore, the Dynamic Island feature is scheduled to be available on all models.