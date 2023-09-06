Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Apple iPhone X offers a premium smartphone experience.

The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, offers a premium smartphone experience. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. The phone is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

The iPhone X boasts a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, offering excellent photo and video quality, including portrait mode and 4K video recording. Face ID facial recognition technology replaces the traditional fingerprint sensor, enhancing security.

With options for 64GB and 256GB of internal storage, the iPhone X provides ample space for apps, photos, and media.

It also supports wireless charging and runs on iOS, ensuring access to a wide range of apps and services. The iPhone X combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, making it a desirable choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-

Apple iPhone X detailed specifications

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB v3.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/ dial , Document editor Battery Capacity 2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable) Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

