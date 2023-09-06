Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features
The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, offers a premium smartphone experience. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. The phone is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.
The iPhone X boasts a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, offering excellent photo and video quality, including portrait mode and 4K video recording. Face ID facial recognition technology replaces the traditional fingerprint sensor, enhancing security.
With options for 64GB and 256GB of internal storage, the iPhone X provides ample space for apps, photos, and media.
It also supports wireless charging and runs on iOS, ensuring access to a wide range of apps and services. The iPhone X combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, making it a desirable choice for Apple enthusiasts.
The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|v3.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
