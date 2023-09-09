Apple iPhone X, XS Max latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The iPhone X launched with innovations like an edge-to-edge display and facial recognition.

The device received widespread acclaim and remains a top pick among Apple enthusiasts.

The gadget runs on iOS 11 and is still eligible for software updates up to iOS 16.

While some Apple enthusiasts are eager to purchase the iPhone 15 this month, longtime Apple fans still cherish their older models, like the Apple X and earlier versions.

In the iPhone series, the model X stood out for various reasons, notably its groundbreaking design. It represented a notable departure from previous iPhone models, featuring an edge-to-edge Super Retina display and the removal of the physical home button.

The iPhone X was Apple‘s inaugural device to introduce facial recognition technology, replacing the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The Super Retina OLED display on the iPhone X garnered acclaim for its vibrant colors and impressive resolution.

The two-lens camera system in the Apple X provided excellent image stabilization, and Portrait Mode received praise for its photography capabilities. Additionally, the device supported wireless charging, enabling users to charge their devices without the need for a cable. The iPhone X initially ran on iOS 11 and remained eligible for software updates.

Android smartphones continue to dominate the Pakistani market, but there is a growing demand for iPhones. Tax authorities have imposed various taxes on imported mobile phones in Pakistan, such as Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty, with the tax amount varying based on the iPhone model and its specifications.

Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is between range of Rs40,000-Rs60,000.

Apple iPhone X Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone X Max price in Pakistan is available in range of Rs50,000-Rs80,000.

Apple iPhone X 64 GB latest PTA TAX 2023

Apple iPhone X (64GB) On Passport PKR 68,250 On ID Card PKR 87,750

Apple iPhone X 128 GB latest PTA TAX 2023

Apple iPhone X (128GB) On Passport PKR 68,300 On ID Card PKR 87,800

