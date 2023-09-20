Apple iPhone XS Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Apple iPhone XS, released in 2018, combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks.
Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.
The dual-camera system consists of a 12MP wide and telephoto lens, offering impressive photography capabilities, including portrait mode and Smart HDR. Face ID provides secure and convenient authentication.
With iOS, you get access to a wide range of apps and regular updates. The iPhone XS supports fast charging and wireless charging, and it’s rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.
Available in different storage capacities, this phone caters to various user needs, making it a premium choice for Apple enthusiasts.
The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video (1080p@60fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
