Apple iPhone XS Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Apple iPhone XS, released in 2018, combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

The dual-camera system consists of a 12MP wide and telephoto lens, offering impressive photography capabilities, including portrait mode and Smart HDR. Face ID provides secure and convenient authentication.

With iOS, you get access to a wide range of apps and regular updates. The iPhone XS supports fast charging and wireless charging, and it’s rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Available in different storage capacities, this phone caters to various user needs, making it a premium choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

Apple iPhone XS specifications

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight177 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video (1080p@60fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

