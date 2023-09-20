Apple iPhone XS Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Apple iPhone XS, released in 2018, combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

The dual-camera system consists of a 12MP wide and telephoto lens, offering impressive photography capabilities, including portrait mode and Smart HDR. Face ID provides secure and convenient authentication.

With iOS, you get access to a wide range of apps and regular updates. The iPhone XS supports fast charging and wireless charging, and it’s rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Available in different storage capacities, this phone caters to various user needs, making it a premium choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

Apple iPhone XS specifications

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 177 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video (1080p@60fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

