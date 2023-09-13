Apple Updates AirPods Pro with New Features and Design

New USB-C charging case supports 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio.

Apple today released the new AirPods Pro 2, a major upgrade to the popular wireless earbuds. The new AirPods Pro 2 feature a USB-C charging case, which allows them to support 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio. This feature is exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2 and the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset, which is set to make its debut in the US early next year.

The new AirPods Pro 2 also have an improved IP54 rating, making them more dust-resistant than the previous model. They also have support for Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness. Battery life remains the same at 6 hours of listening time, with the case extending it to 30 hours.

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249 and are available in the classic white color. They will go on sale alongside the new Apple watches on September 22.

20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio

The new AirPods Pro 2 are a significant upgrade over the previous model and offer a number of new features that will appeal to users. The USB-C charging case is a welcome addition, and the support for Lossless Audio is sure to be appreciated by audiophiles. The improved IP54 rating and the new features like Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume are also welcome additions.

Overall, the new AirPods Pro 2 are a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality pair of wireless earbuds. They offer a number of new features and improvements over the previous model, and they are priced competitively.

