Apple Vision Pro prompted Meta to enhance its AR headset

Meta is collaborating with LG to develop a high-end mixed-reality headset.

Meta is also releasing more affordable mixed-reality headsets in 2024.

LG has been researching and developing mixed-reality headsets for several years.

Meta launched the Quest 3 AR headset in June, shortly before Apple’s Vision Pro, which outperformed it by a significant margin. As a result, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is shifting its focus to collaborate with LG in developing a high-end mixed-reality headset.

Meta‘s collaboration with LG probably started in response to Apple’s Vision Pro announcement. Additionally, Samsung has reportedly abandoned its current prototype headset in favor of developing a superior one.

According to Korean media rumors, Meta intends to release its high-end headset by 2025, with the goal of offering it at a price lower than Apple‘s $3499 Vision Pro. NH Investment & Securities has also discussed competitors to the Apple Vision Pro, examining Samsung‘s stance and considering the possibility of Meta and LG introducing a premium AR headset priced around $2,000.

“Samsung Electronics is likely to position its product between Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta Quest. The hardware is expected to be premium like Apple’s, but the price will be lower than Apple’s to make it more accessible to the general public. There is a possibility that it will be lowered.”

The upcoming Meta headset is said to carry the “Pro” designation, possibly being named the Quest 4 Pro. However, before the Quest 4 Pro launches in a couple of years, Meta intends to cater to budget-conscious consumers by releasing more affordable models priced as low as $200 in 2024.

LG‘s involvement in this project stems from a patent filed in 2019 for a mixed-reality headset, which the company has been actively researching and developing since then. However, it’s currently unclear if this patent is directly related to Meta‘s upcoming high-end AR headset.

