ARM IPO: Samsung, Apple, Google Lead $50 Billion Funding Round

ARM, a chip designer, is going public.

The IPO is expected to value ARM at $50-55 billion.

Nvidia, Apple, Intel, AMD, and Samsung are among the partners interested in investing.

ARM, a chip designer, took the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company by filing for an IPO last month.

According to insiders who spoke with Reuters, several prominent tech firms have expressed strong interest in ARM’s IPO.

The upcoming initial public offering is expected to result in a valuation in the range of $50 billion to $55 billion.

Out of the total shares, 10% will be allocated to partners, while SoftBank, the parent company of ARM, will retain the remaining 90%.

Notably, Nvidia is among the partners showing significant interest. Nvidia had previously attempted to acquire ARM for $40 billion in a deal in 2020, but it was abandoned due to regulatory concerns.