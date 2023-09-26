Be careful with the iPhone 15 Pro; it cracks very easily

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s new back glass panel makes the phone easier to repair but also more prone to breaking.
  • The titanium frame is scratch-resistant, but the matte back glass is not.
  • The screen and frame remain intact in the durability test, but the rear glass is vulnerable to pressure and flexing.
It appears that with the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has taken a step forward in terms of easier repairability with its new back glass panel, but it has also made the phone more prone to breaking. This has been observed in various online durability tests and user feedback.

Famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything recently posted his usual durability test video of the iPhone 15 Pro, revealing how easily the back glass can crack. In a separate drop-test video, it was demonstrated that the phone can shatter even from a fall at pocket height.

In the durability test, YouTuber Zack, following his usual routine, used a knife to scratch the phone’s surface. The titanium frame did show scratches when subjected to the knife’s metal tip, but the matte back, as usual, proved to be quite resistant to scratches.

The most surprising revelation came during the bend test, which caught everyone off guard, including Zack himself. In today’s smartphone landscape, it’s uncommon for phones to break easily under bend tests. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max proved to be an exception, as it cracked with minimal effort. Here’s what the YouTuber had to say:

“You’ve been watching me durability test smartphones for about 11 years now, and most phones do not break. iPhones, especially, do not break like ever. And [the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s] snap was abnormally quick.”

Inside, the iPhone 15 Pro Max performed exceptionally well in the durability test. The screen and frame remained intact, with only the rear glass succumbing to pressure.

JerryRigEverything suggests that this might be due to titanium’s considerably higher tensile strength in comparison to aluminum, making the glass back less resistant to even minor pressure and flexing.

On a brighter note, Apple has implemented measures to make the replacement of the iPhone 15 Pro’s back glass more affordable this year.

