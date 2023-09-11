Changan Oshan X7 latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Below, you’ll find the most recent pricing information for the Changan Oshan X7 in Pakistan, an SUV produced by the well-known Chinese car manufacturer, Changan Automobile.

The Changan Oshan X7 is renowned for its outstanding performance, boasting a variety of engine choices that provide an exciting driving experience. This SUV excels in blending style, performance, and adaptability.

The modern and streamlined design of the Oshan X7 bestows it with a powerful and authoritative presence on the road. Every aspect of this vehicle, from its striking front grille to its robust lines and captivating LED headlights, has been carefully designed to produce a visually impressive automobile.

As of September 10, 2023, you can choose between two versions of the Changan Oshan X7: the Changan Oshan X7 Comfort and the Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense. Here are their current prices.

Engine

The Changan Oshan X7 features a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine meeting Euro-6 standards and possessing a 1500-cc capacity. This engine generates up to 185 horsepower and a peak torque of 300 Nm, which is transferred through a 7-speed DCT transmission and a front-wheel drive (FWD) system.

Regarding fuel economy, the Changan Oshan X7 achieves 10 km/l in urban settings and 12 km/l on highways. With a 55-liter fuel tank, this SUV offers ample fuel capacity for extended trips.

Exterior

The Changan Oshan X7 features a striking Surge Flo Grill at the front, inspired by the continuous motion of ocean waves. Its sleek and stylish surface complements the SUV’s robust and assertive appearance.

The car comes with sharp bi-beam projector LED headlights that emit a powerful 1,800 lumens of light and have an impressive high beam reach of 160 meters. These headlights utilize fog-penetrating lighting technology, ensuring excellent visibility during foggy or hazy weather.

The SUV includes matrix LED daytime running lights that provide consistent and bright road illumination day and night. Additionally, the bi-beam projector LED headlights are equipped with a headlamp leveling system that adapts visibility to various driving circumstances.

Moreover, the versatile turn signal serves as both an indicator and enhances the Oshan X7’s aesthetics with a white light when not in use. The elegantly designed double-sided door handles offer a secure grip, and the smart entry button with proximity sensors ensures effortless access.

Interior

The Changan Oshan presents an elegant faux ivory-white interior, showcasing a multi-tier dashboard and luxurious futuristic materials. Buyers can opt for the 5-seat configuration in the Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense or the 7-seat layout in the Changan Oshan X7 Comfort model, catering to various seating and cargo requirements.

The driver-centric cockpit offers easy access to all controls and incorporates a sporty D-shaped steering wheel design, enhancing legroom. With a generous luggage capacity of 1,407 liters, the interior is well-suited for any travel needs.

The 7-inch display provides crisp, high-contrast graphics, while the climate control panel adds a touch of sophistication with its glossy lacquer finish. It allows for easy management of air conditioning settings, including blower speed and temperature control.

The PM 0.1 filter ensures air freshness through plasma air purification technology, effectively eliminating bacteria and filtering out viruses. Passengers can personalize their cooling with the adjustable rear AC vents. Additionally, the SUV features push start/stop technology, enhancing the driving experience for convenience and ease.

Safety Features

Changan Oshan offers advanced safety measures, such as front airbags, for occupant protection during accidents. The HMI-based vehicle diagnostics system delivers real-time performance data, enabling quick responses to any potential issues.

The advanced TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) notifies the driver of low tire pressure, enhancing safety and prolonging tire durability. Reverse dynamic guidelines, parking sonars, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) simplify and secure parking and maneuvering processes.

Stability control and hill control systems guarantee the vehicle’s stability, even on steep slopes and during abrupt maneuvers. ISOFIX seat anchors offer a secure foundation for child seats, while immobilizers safeguard against unauthorized access to the vehicle.

Changan Oshan X7 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Changan Oshan X7 Comfort PKR 85.49 lacs Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense Advertisement PKR 91.99 lacs

Changan Oshan X7 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4730 mm Kerb Weight 1551 KG Overall Width 1870 mm Boot Space 1407 L Overall Height 1720 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2786 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 200 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1500 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 185 HP @ 5000 RPM Compression Ratio – Torque 300 Nm @ 4400 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Direct Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 200 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (DCT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius – Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/55/R19 Wheel Size 19 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 19 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

Subscribe to our YouTube channel Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.