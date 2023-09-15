China and Pakistan to Work Together on Artificial Intelligence

China-Pakistan AI matchmaking: 5 companies from each country.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key driver in the ongoing technological revolution and industrial transformation, with the potential to greatly enhance social productivity.

Although China started its AI development relatively late, it has made significant progress in recent years. Following requests from Pakistani companies to collaborate with Chinese counterparts in the field of AI, the China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization organized a matchmaking event on September 13th.

During the meeting, five Chinese companies and five Pakistani companies presented their businesses and requirements. They showcased their latest technologies, including digital humans, chatbots, and AI transformation services, as reported by CEN on Friday.

Huang Hao, the president of the Chengdu Institute of Standardization, highlighted the collaborative efforts between his institute and the Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) at the University of the Punjab. They established the China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization in 2020 and have since worked closely together in various fields such as traditional Chinese medicine, food, and information technology.

Huang noted that this meeting was the first of five subsector meetings in the IT domain that the center plans to arrange in the coming months.

A representative from Tkxel, one of the Pakistani participants, pointed out the difference in the AI landscape between Pakistan and China. Pakistan has more service-oriented AI companies, while China has a stronger presence in AI product development. The exchange between the two countries can help them understand each other’s needs and capabilities, potentially leading to collaboration in the AI sector. Moreover, joint research and development centers could be established to foster progress in this field.

The success of this initiative hinges on how quickly these ten companies can forge mutually beneficial business agreements. Technical cooperation and efficient utilization of available skills are seen as the way forward. Companies can engage with each other independently after the meeting, marking the beginning of a new era of technological cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan, a professor at IQTM in the University of the Punjab, delivered remarks during the meeting. Mr. Yu Jingyang, deputy secretary-general of the Chengdu Software Industry Association, was also in attendance. He extended an invitation to all participants to join the 21st China International Software Cooperation Conference, a prestigious event in the software industry, scheduled to take place in Chengdu in December, with the aim of exploring further cooperation opportunities.

