Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
China Bets $40 Billion on Chips to Beat US Trade Restrictions

China Bets $40 Billion on Chips to Beat US Trade Restrictions

Articles
Advertisement
China Bets $40 Billion on Chips to Beat US Trade Restrictions

China Bets $40 Billion on Chips to Beat US Trade Restrictions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • China to launch $41 billion fund to boost semiconductor industry.
  • Funds will be used to develop chip manufacturing tools and resources.
  • Huawei unveils new smartphone with a domestically developed chip.

Despite the United States’ ongoing attempts to limit China’s semiconductor production, the impact may be constrained.

Advertisement

China is preparing to launch a new fund to bolster its semiconductor industry, as reported by Reuters.

This state-sponsored initiative, the third by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, aims to raise an impressive 300 billion yuan ($41 billion) in capital.

In previous instances, the fund raised 138.7 billion yuan ($19 billion) in 2014 and 200 billion yuan ($27 billion) in 2019.

Around 60 billion yuan ($8 billion) is expected to come from China’s finance ministry, with the identities of other contributors remaining undisclosed.

Past supporters have included entities like China Telecom and China National Tobacco Corporation.

A significant portion of the fund will be allocated to developing tools and resources related to chip manufacturing.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Huawei, a prominent Chinese electronics company, unveiled its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, featuring domestically developed chips. In partnership with chip manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Huawei introduced a new Kirin 9000s chip.

Notably, SMIC’s advanced 7nm technology appears to provide the Mate 60 Pro with download speeds surpassing those typically found in standard 5G smartphones.

This announcement of the Mate 60 Pro, along with the subsequent confirmation of its capabilities, stands in contrast to the collective efforts of the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands to restrict China’s chip access and curb its manufacturing prowess.

In August, President Biden signed an executive order further limiting investments in Chinese firms involved in technologies like semiconductors.

Previous restrictions have notably targeted Huawei, including a January ban on licenses for exporting US technology to the Chinese corporation.

Advertisement

Also Read

Motorola G54: A Smooth and Long-Lasting Mid-Ranger
Motorola G54: A Smooth and Long-Lasting Mid-Ranger

Motorola Moto G54 launched in China and India The phone is powered...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story