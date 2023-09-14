Dictador’s Mika to Lead Company as First AI CEO

Dictators Mika to Lead Company as First AI CEO.

Szoldrowski emphasized that Mika is merely the starting point.

This groundbreaking development signals a remarkable leap in the integration of artificial intelligence and corporate leadership.

The robot CEO, equipped with the sophisticated language processing abilities characteristic of LLMs, is set to redefine traditional notions of executive leadership within the business world.

The decision to appoint this AI-driven CEO is emblematic of the ever-expanding role that technology is playing in reshaping industries worldwide. By leveraging the power of advanced language models, the robot CEO aims to bring innovation and efficiency to the forefront of the beverage company’s operations.

“We embarked on an experiment pioneering the use of AI humanoids in our company’s structure, which is a glimpse into the near future of business in the next five to ten years,” robot ‘CEO’ Mika said.

Mika, a female humanoid robot created by Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong, lacks legs and relies on caster wheels for mobility. Initially, Mika’s role at Dictador involved identifying potential customers for their premium collectible rums. However, her responsibilities have expanded to include selecting artists to design unique bottle designs.

Marek Szoldrowski, the president of Dictador Europe, views Mika’s artificial intelligence capabilities as a demonstration of how robots can have a genuine role in business operations, rather than being merely a clever publicity stunt.

“Her data-driven capabilities and whatever she is bringing is a big feature and a great advantage for the company,” Szoldrowski said.

But what power does CEO Mika really have? Could she fire a human colleague, for example?

“There is no concern that artificial intelligence could hire or fire somebody. It’s still the major decisions, significant decisions are still in (the) human executive team’s hands,” said Szoldrowski.

“In the future, it very (much) depends on us.”

While she doesn’t have any actual ‘executive’ powers, Mika does have several advantages over her human counterparts.

“I don’t really have weekends. I’m always on, 24/7,” Mika said.

“My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis… It’s devoid of personal bias, ensuring unbiased and strategic choices.”

Szoldrowski emphasized that Mika is merely the starting point, and as technology advances, AI will undoubtedly become increasingly integral to the future of business.

“It’s quest, for us it’s a quest ‘what will be the future of the companies like ours?’ So we simply believe it’s worth it to involve AI.”

