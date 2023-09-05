Advertisement
Dubai Unveils First AI Film Festival to Showcase the Power of Technology

  • The festival will explore the applications of artificial intelligence in creative storytelling and filmmaking.
  • It will feature an international competition, screenings of films, panel discussions, and workshops.
  • The film competition is open to both seasoned professionals and amateur filmmakers.
Expo City Dubai has introduced a novel film festival centered around artificial intelligence, aiming to delve into its applications in creative storytelling and filmmaking.

This inaugural event in the region, known as the Artificial Intelligence Film Festival, is set to run for approximately half a year, according to a report from the Emirates News Agency.

The festival will encompass various elements, including an international competition, screenings of films, engaging panel discussions featuring AI experts and filmmakers, and workshops designed to provide insights into the integration of AI in the film production process. The film competition was officially launched on Tuesday, allowing both seasoned professionals and amateur filmmakers to submit short films that incorporate AI-generated content. The winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony scheduled for February 29th of the following year.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, commented that the AIFF is the first of many upcoming initiatives, with its main objective being the exploration of the dynamic relationship between creativity and technology, as well as the interplay between human ingenuity and artificial intelligence.

