Elon Musk to limit poll participation to verified users on X

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Sunday that only verified users would soon be able to participate in polls on the platform in response to the growing problem of bots tampering with poll results.

Perhaps we should run a poll on this? https://t.co/Lr2xu0iGzI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

In response to the rising issue of bots meddling with poll results, Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, declared on Sunday that only verified users would soon be able to take part in polls on the site.

Brian suggested: “You really have to make the option to only allow for blue checkmarks to participate in polls. I’ve noticed that the bot activity around polls are pretty extreme. As for the ADL I get that sometimes they over-label things. With that said, there has been a lot accomplished over the last 110 years from the ADL.”

Agreeing with Brian’s views Musk stated, “Agreed on all.

We’re changing polls to allow votes only by verified users. That’s critical to avoid polls getting bot-spammed on controversial issues.

The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus.”

Agreed on all. Advertisement We’re changing polls to allow votes only by verified users. That’s critical to avoid polls getting bot-spammed on controversial issues. The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

Musk has previously taken action to fix this problem. He previously disclosed that as of April 15th, only verified accounts would be permitted to take part in elections.

He also said that verified users would only be able to see “For You” suggestions, which show a stream of tweets from X accounts. Musk had previously stated that the platform would restrict participation in polls on political issues.

Elon Musk defended this strategy as the “only pragmatic” way to deal with the platform’s growing impact of AI bots, noting that the alternative would be to fight a “hopeless losing battle.” He claims that his ultimate goal is to make X the most reliable and trustworthy platform, adding, “I anticipate that this will emerge as the solitary platform you can place your trust in.”

Musk’s choice to put these adjustments into effect demonstrates his dedication to creating a manipulative-free online space where real user opinions can be voiced without being distorted by artificial accounts. The continued efforts to protect the honesty and authenticity of interactions on social media platforms are reflected in this project.

