EU citizens fear AI and deepfakes will undermine next elections

Election fears: >50% Germans, French worry about AI and deepfakes.

Data privacy: 81% French, 75% Germans value control on social media data.

Social media democracy: 33% Germans, 44% French view it negatively.

A new survey has found that more than half of German and French citizens are concerned about AI and deepfakes threatening election results.

The survey, conducted by Luminate, a philanthropic organisation founded by Pam and Pierre Omidyar, former Chairman of the Board of the Internet sales platform eBay, took into account various political backgrounds, regions, genders and age groups.

The results also reveal that 81% of French citizens and 75% of German citizens consider their right to object to social media platforms processing individuals’ personal data for advertising purposes important.

When asked about the impact of social media on democracy, 33% of the German and 44% of the French samples believe that social media companies have a negative impact on democracy, while only 18% and 14%, respectively, consider their impact to be positive. The survey also found that 64% of French people and 63% of Germans do not feel like they have control over their personal data and its use by social media platforms.

To counter the potential threat and the power of social media platforms, the EU introduced its flagship digital legislation, the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA seeks to oblige social media platforms in particular to combat politically motivated disinformation, hate speech and manipulative tactics to tamper with election results in order to protect individual rights and vulnerable groups, such as minors.

