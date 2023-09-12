Fanuc and Recycleye Partner to Revolutionize Waste Handling with AI

AI robot automates recyclable sorting, up to 12% accuracy boost.

Increases line output, boosting waste operators’ profits.

Solves labor shortages in waste management.

London-based company Recycleye is revolutionizing the waste management industry with its cutting-edge technology, known as “Recycleye Robotics.”

This innovative system combines proprietary AI vision technology with Fanuc 6-axis LR Mate robots to automate the detection and sorting of dry mixed recyclables, which has historically been a labor-intensive manual process.

Recycleye Robotics has been delivering impressive results, including a significant increase in sorting accuracy of up to 12% and a notable improvement in line output, boosting waste operators’ profitability. Moreover, this technology provides a viable solution to the persistent labor shortages that have plagued the waste management sector.

The core of the Recycleye Robotics system lies in its AI-powered computer vision capabilities, enabling it to identify each item within complex waste streams accurately. The Fanuc LR Mate robot, at the heart of this system, takes over from there, automatically separating recyclables into different material categories, such as plastics, aluminum, paper, and cardboard.

What sets Recycleye Robotics apart is its claim to be the most accurate and efficient AI robotic picking solution globally available today. It operates tirelessly, 24/7, with each robot capable of picking up to 33,000 items during a 10-hour shift.

Victor Dewulf, the CEO of Recycleye, highlights the environmental benefits, stating that the Fanuc robot consumes five times less energy than its predecessors and boasts sophisticated sensors that prevent unnecessary movement, thus reducing waste. Reliability is also a key feature, with the robot’s ability to maintain precision and accuracy over long periods of operation.

Peter Hedley, Chief Technical Officer, emphasizes that Recycleye Robotics consistently outperforms human workers in accuracy and can operate safely alongside human employees, thanks to its safety features. Additionally, the robot can effectively handle hazardous materials often encountered in sorting facilities, reducing the risk of injury to human pickers.

Oliver Selby, Head of Sales at Fanuc UK, adds that the result of this collaboration is a solution that offers higher throughput than any other available on the market. It presents an automated and efficient alternative to traditional sorting methods, employing a compact robot that is easy to deploy, install, and boasts low lifetime costs.

