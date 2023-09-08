Google Announces Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Launch Date

Google reveals Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch date for October 4.

Pixel Watch 2 also teased, resembling its predecessor.

Uncertainty surrounds what’s new in Pixel Watch 2.

Advertisement

Google has officially announced its eagerly awaited Pixel 8 smartphone launch, and the good news is that we can expect both the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 to make their debut early next month, specifically on October 4. This revelation comes from posts on Google’s Instagram account and its online store.

Despite Google’s prior silence on its upcoming flagship phones, the latest posts on its Made by Google Instagram account have confirmed the existence of these two new phones. These posts also offered a glimpse of the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8, showcased in porcelain white and a pinkish rose color, respectively. You can distinguish the two models by the additional camera lens on the back of the Pro version and the smaller size of the base model. The Pro variant also appears to feature an extra component on the camera bar, potentially a temperature sensor, which could have various applications, including body temperature measurement. Apart from this, no substantial new features were readily apparent from the 360-degree view provided in the Instagram post.

Nevertheless, unmistakably, these are Pixel phones, maintaining the distinctive camera bar and the overall Pixel aesthetic. There is some hope that the introduction of the rose color might hint at more exciting color options to come, though leaks haven’t hinted at anything particularly extraordinary. Expect a range of shades including blue, white, grey, and possibly green.

The Pixel Watch 2 also briefly surfaced on the Google Store website via a link. Interestingly, it bears a striking resemblance to the older model, leaving us in the dark about what’s genuinely new in this next-generation watch. While Google acknowledges the forthcoming Watch 2, it’s plausible that the image displayed might be of an older device.

It’s possible that the full extent of the display isn’t visible in the image, especially considering that the original Pixel Watch had a larger bezel compared to most competitors. Reducing the bezel size would be a logical improvement for the second generation, given the trend seen with the Apple Watch continually minimizing its bezels. Hopefully, on October 4, we’ll get a more comprehensive view of the screen. It’s worth noting that, for those closely following Google news, recent incidents and leaks have cast a shadow of suspicion over the company. Google briefly posted the phone itself, and a phone feature simulator went live, unveiling the new features and sensors of the Pixel 8 Pro.

As for whether this is an intentional marketing strategy or a simple error of flipping the switch too early, Google seems unfazed. Unlike Apple, which often shrouds its products in extreme secrecy, Google typically doesn’t hesitate to generate buzz around its new gear. In fact, what’s surprising is the relative lack of information about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro until now. Although there is still much that remains unknown, Google is willing to collect email addresses for those interested in receiving more information at a later date.

Advertisement

Rest assured, we’ll be on the scene when Google unveils its next big innovations, and we hope they will serve as satisfying successors to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were celebrated as some of the best camera phones. For a comprehensive breakdown of everything we currently know about the upcoming Pixel phones, including details about the new Tensor G3 processor and the camera sensors, you can explore our comprehensive guide on the new Pixel 8 series.

Also Read Here’s why Elon Musk sacked Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO Elon Musk ousted Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO due to a leadership...