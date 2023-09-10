Google Gboard Adds AI-Powered Proofreading Feature

Gboard on Android: New AI-powered “Proofread” feature.

Google has introduced an exciting update for beta users of the Gboard keyboard for Android. They’ve added a new “Proofread” function powered by generative AI, which allows users to check and correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation mistakes in their text without needing external proofreading services.

Here’s how it works: The ‘Proofread’ option is now available in the Gboard app’s toolbar in the latest beta version (v13.4). When activated, it analyzes the text and instantly presents a corrected version that addresses any errors. Users can then choose to accept the corrections with a thumbs-up or reject them with a thumbs-down.

While this feature greatly enhances the current autocorrect functionality, some users hope that future updates will enable this process to occur locally on their devices, reducing reliance on Google’s servers.

The exact date for the full rollout of these features is unknown, but the Gboard ‘Proofread’ function is currently accessible to beta users, indicating that a complete release may be coming soon.

In addition to this, Gboard is working on other generative AI-driven features, including an AI-powered sticker maker and a “tone” function that allows users to rewrite text in different tones like formal or casual. However, these capabilities are not yet available without app adjustments.

In related news, Google has introduced new capabilities for Google Keep, allowing users to organize their notes more effectively. Users can use formatting features like bold, underline, italics, and header styles to customize their notes.

These innovations align with Google’s broader efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence into its services, as announced during the I/O 2023 developer conference in August.

In the near future, Gboard users can look forward to advanced tools for proofreading, creating stickers, and stylus handwriting as Google continues to advance its generative AI technology.

Google is also rebranding Android, with plans to capitalize the letter ‘A’ in “Android” and create a three-dimensional version of the Android logo. This rebranding is aimed at better integrating the Android logo with Google’s overall branding strategy, focusing on design and performance to enhance user experiences within the Android platform and related services.