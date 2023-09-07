Google implements disclosure rules for AI-generated election ads

Google, under Alphabet Inc., has announced a significant policy change aimed at addressing the growing concern about AI-generated content in election advertising.

Starting in mid-November, Google will make it mandatory for all election advertisers to include clear and conspicuous disclosures in ads containing AI-generated content. This policy will apply to image, video, and audio content across Google’s platforms.

The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has opened up new possibilities for creating content, including scripts for movies, videos, images, and sound for advertisements.

However, the proliferation of deepfake technology, driven by AI algorithms, has raised concerns about the potential for misinformation and the blurring of lines between reality and fiction.

Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant has reported increasing use of AI in manipulative information campaigns online, emphasizing the need for measures to combat this trend. Generative AI has the potential to empower groups with limited resources to produce high-quality content at scale.

Google’s decision comes in response to criticisms of misinformation on its platforms, particularly as the United States approaches its next presidential election.

The disclosure requirements will not apply to synthetic content that is relevant to the claims made in the ad, ensuring a balance between transparency and creativity in election advertising.

This move reflects Google’s commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability in digital advertising during critical election periods.

