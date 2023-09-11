Google Maps adds emojis to help you remember saved locations

Google simplifies location recall on Google Maps with personal emojis.

Users can use emojis for quicker location identification and enhanced personalization.

You have the option to name your custom list and provide a description for it as well.

If you’re anything like me, you frequently forget map locations and their names. Fortunately, Google is stepping in to assist. The search giant is simplifying the process of recalling your favorite places on Google Maps by incorporating emojis.

The app now allows users to insert emojis into their saved locations, enhancing personalization and facilitating quicker location recall. For example, you can use a house emoji for your home, a muscle emoji for the gym, or a controller emoji for a gaming zone.

To accomplish this, simply go to the Saved tab and either create a new list or edit an existing one. From there, you can include various emojis to label your saved locations. Google has even provided an example in a screenshot.

Nonetheless, there's a restriction with this feature: you can't use emojis with Google's predefined lists like "Want to go" or "Favorites. To have emojis associated with your locations, you must create a completely new custom list. You have the option to name your custom list and provide a description for it as well.

You can watch the video below to see it in action.

Here are the steps to add emojis to your map:

Standard map pins are practical but lack personality, whereas emojis can express various emotions and meanings effectively.

When you zoom out on Google Maps, you’ll see emojis representing your customized locations instead of a mass of generic pins. This not only enhances the map’s visual appeal but also makes your search more efficient by reducing the need to tap on each location for identification.

Will we witness additional personalized features in Google Maps in the future? Only time will reveal the answer.

