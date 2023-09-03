Google offers deals in European online stores for its 25th anniversary

Google Photos now supports Android 14’s Ultra HDR format
Google, founded on September 4, 1998, is celebrating its birthday on September 12 this year by offering deals on its European online stores. The sale’s landing page is accessible in almost all European countries.
The specific products on sale haven’t been disclosed, but Google recently offered a 25% discount on various items in Japan, including the Pixel 7 lineup, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds A-series, Buds Pro, Pixel Watch, Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Chromecast 4K, Nest Wi-Fi router, and Nest Cam, to celebrate its birthday. It’s likely that Europe will see similar discounts.
This could indeed be a strategic opportunity for Google to clear inventory, especially given the official confirmation of the upcoming Pixel 8 series and potentially the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4th.
