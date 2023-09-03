Google offers deals in European online stores for its 25th anniversary

Google marks its 25th birthday with discounts on its European online stores.

The landing page for the sale is available in almost all European countries.

This could be a good opportunity to buy Google products at a discounted price.

Advertisement

Google, founded on September 4, 1998, is celebrating its birthday on September 12 this year by offering deals on its European online stores. The sale’s landing page is accessible in almost all European countries.

The specific products on sale haven’t been disclosed, but Google recently offered a 25% discount on various items in Japan, including the Pixel 7 lineup, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds A-series, Buds Pro, Pixel Watch, Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Chromecast 4K, Nest Wi-Fi router, and Nest Cam, to celebrate its birthday. It’s likely that Europe will see similar discounts.

This could indeed be a strategic opportunity for Google to clear inventory, especially given the official confirmation of the upcoming Pixel 8 series and potentially the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4th.

Also Read Google Photos now supports Android 14’s Ultra HDR format Google introduced the Ultra HDR format in Android 14 Beta 2. On...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement