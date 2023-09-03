Google Photos now supports Android 14’s Ultra HDR format

Google introduced the Ultra HDR format in Android 14 Beta 2.

On non-HDR screens, you’ll see regular SDR images.

Google Photos is the first app to support Ultra HDR.

Advertisement

In May, Google unveiled the Ultra HDR format in Android 14 Beta 2, designed to work seamlessly with 10-bit HDR images and standard JPEGs. This ensures that on non-HDR screens, you’ll see regular SDR images, but when viewed on an HDR-enabled display, colors and contrast will really stand out.

Google Photos is the pioneer in supporting Google‘s Ultra HDR format, with indications of this support found in version 6.51.0.561138754. Other third-party apps will also be able to leverage this feature with Android 14.

Advertisement It’s a cool feature because it lets you maximize your new phone’s display and camera for high-quality photos in JPEG format. You can easily share these photos using Google Photos links, and they’ll still be viewable on regular screens, although not as impressive as on HDR displays. Also Read Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023 The Oppo A53 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display. The smartphone... Advertisement To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement