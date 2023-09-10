Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Google Pixel 6 has a 2.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a Google Tensor processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the most well-known and premium smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features.

The Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a powerful Google Tensor (5 nm) octa-core processor. The device includes a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Google Pixel 6 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display....

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 4616 mAh, non-removable battery with 30 W of fast charging and 21 W of wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan is Rs, 140,000.

Google Pixel 6 specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Launch Announced 2021, October 19 Status Available. Released 2021, October 28

Body Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in) Weight 207 g (7.30 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

Platform OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13 Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G78 MP20

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Dual 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm Features Auto-HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Battery Type Li-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removable Charging Wired (based on 30W charger), PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Advertisement

Reverse wireless

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”