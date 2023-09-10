Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Google Pixel 6 has a 2.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Google Tensor processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the most well-known and premium smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features.

The Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a powerful Google Tensor (5 nm) octa-core processor. The device includes a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Google Pixel 6 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display....

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 4616 mAh, non-removable battery with 30 W of fast charging and 21 W of wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan is Rs, 140,000.

Google Pixel 6 specifications

NetworkTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
LaunchAnnounced2021, October 19
StatusAvailable. Released 2021, October 28
BodyDimensions158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in)
Weight207 g (7.30 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
DisplayTypeAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
PlatformOSAndroid 12, upgradable to Android 13
ChipsetGoogle Tensor (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP20
MemoryCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main CameraDual50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
Selfie CameraSingle8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video1080p@30fps
SoundLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
CommsWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
PositioningGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
FeaturesSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BatteryTypeLi-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removable
ChargingWired (based on 30W charger), PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
21W wireless
Reverse wireless

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story