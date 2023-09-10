Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023
The Google Pixel 6 is one of the most well-known and premium smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features.
The Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a powerful Google Tensor (5 nm) octa-core processor. The device includes a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.
The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 operating system.
The Google Pixel 6 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 4616 mAh, non-removable battery with 30 W of fast charging and 21 W of wireless charging support.
Google Pixel 6 price in Pakistan is Rs, 140,000.
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, October 19
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, October 28
|Body
|Dimensions
|158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|207 g (7.30 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, upgradable to Android 13
|Chipset
|Google Tensor (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|Positioning
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Wired (based on 30W charger), PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
21W wireless
Reverse wireless
