Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro European price leaks

A recent report has shed light on the forthcoming Pixel 8 family, unveiling European pricing and storage options while also revealing the colour palette. However, it brings with it a dose of unwelcome news: the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may come with higher price tags compared to their predecessors.

The potential price increase appears substantial. The base Pixel 8, offering 128GB of storage, is rumoured to be priced at €874 with 23% VAT, whereas the 256GB version could reach €949.

For comparison, the Pixel 7 started at a more modest €650. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro could debut at €1,235 for 128GB storage and €1,309 for the 256GB variant, with the 512GB model pushing the envelope at €1,461. To put this in perspective, the Pixel 7 Pro launched at €900.

While these price hikes may raise eyebrows, it’s essential to take them with a pinch of scepticism until they are officially confirmed.

On a brighter note, the report provides credible insights into the colour choices. The Pixel 8 will be available in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint, while the Pro model will sport Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint finishes.

Advertisement

The recent rumours also suggest exciting additions like the Night Sight video and refute claims that the phones will solely support eSIM, preserving the physical SIM card tray for now. All eyes are on Google to see what innovative features the Pixel 8 family will bring to the table.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device...